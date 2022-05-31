From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Operatives of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have arrested a 32-year-old businessman, Obinna Igbo, for alleged importation and sale of fake Amanta Forte, an unregistered anti-malarial drug.

NAFDAC, in a statement by its Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, yesterday, revealed that Mr. Igbo claimed to have imported the fake drugs from India and sold them at Shop E200, Freedom Line, Onitsha Head Bridge Market, Anambra State.

He confirmed that the accused has been arraigned before a Federal High Court on four counts of unlawful importation, possession, sale, and distribution of fake Amanta Forte soft gel (Artemether 80mg + Lumefantrine 480mg Capsules) drug at Head Bridge Market Onitsha, Anambra State.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Section 1(a) of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act of 2004, and also contravened the provisions of Sections 1(1) of the Food, Drugs and Related Products Registration Act of 2004.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in her submissions, disclosed that officials of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of the agency received an intelligence on the importation and sale of the fake anti-malaria drug and swung into action immediately.

She confirmed that the operatives raided three pharmaceutical outlets at Head bridge market Onitsha, namely, Triphon Point Global limited, Emma Medicals Nigeria Limited and Ekeh Mountain Global Ventures Limited.

She said that the offending product was found in Triphon Point Global limited, and was subsequently evacuated, while the shop was placed on hold.

She said the operatives also visited Emma Medicals and Ekeh Mountain Global Ventures Limited, and thorough screening was conducted, but the offending product was not found being displayed on their shelves, while their sales records confirmed that the product was sold by them.

The NAFDAC boss, however, confirmed that the three shops had been placed on hold, while their Managing Directors were invited for further interrogation.

She said the three suspects were interrogated independently and their statements extracted, while they admitted that they sourced the product from Mr. Obinna Igbo, Managing Director, Blessed OJ Don Global Link, in the market.

Prof Adeyeye explained that efforts to arrest Mr. Igbo proved abortive as he was on the run, knowing that he was being trailed by NAFDAC, but the three suspects promised to assist the agency apprehend him if given the opportunity.

She further disclosed that a device was engaged to track him down in Onitsha, Anambra State, where he was eventually arrested and taken into custody by the Investigation and Enforcement officers of NAFDAC in Asaba, before he was later transferred to Lagos office.

Meanwhile, his Counsel, Mr. A.C. Oforjiuba, sought to make an oral bail application, but prosecuting counsel, Chinyere Okoli, prayed the court to remand him in custody, pending trial.

The judge, Justice Tijani Ringim, however, ordered that Mr. Igbo be kept in a correctional facility, pending a formal bail application, while he adjourned the case till June 6, 2022, for trial.

