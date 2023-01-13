A businessman, Nyityo Stephen, was on Friday docked in a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja for allegedly conspiring to steal a motorcycle worth N650, 000.

The police charged, Nyityo Stephen of Dape Village, FCT Abuja, with criminal conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution council Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that on Oct.22 2022, at about 5:15 pm, the complainant Mrs Pat Gibson of Life Camp, Abuja, reported the matter at Life Camp Police Station.

He alleged that on Oct.8, 2022, the defendant brought his friend, Felix Yerna of no fix address, to the complainant’s house to sign an agreement to use the complainant’s motorcycle for business.

The prosecution council alleged that the complainant gave Yerna her motorcycle valued at N650, 000 on hire purchase to pay the sum of N30, 000 weekly.

He told the court that in the agreement the defendant signed the guarantor’s form for his friend Yerna.

Nwafoaku alleged that Yerna, who is now at large worked for one week and absconded with the motorcycle adding that during police investigation all effort to arrest him and recover the motorcycle proved abortive.

He told the court that the offence contravene sections 27 and 287 of the penal code law.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence counsel, Charity Nwosu made a bail application for the defendant in the most liberal terms.

Nwosu made the application citing sections 36 of the 1999 constitution and sections 158 of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, promised that the defendant will not jump bail if granted.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defense counsel.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a BVN print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the matter until Feb.13, for hearing. (NAN)