By Romanus Okoye, Lagos

A businessman, Fatal Olatunde has appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged theft of phones valued at N3.5 million. The defendant is also standing trial for the alleged theft of N840,000 cash.

Olatunde, who resides at Ikorodu, Lagos State, was arraigned by the police on a six-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace, threatening violence, forceful ejection, nuisance, and stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on August 8, 2020, at Agura Gberigbe, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Ihiehie said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by forcefully entering a shop belonging to Mr Joseph Nwafor and carting away goods and cash.

‘The defendant, in charge of the complainant’s shop, hired some boys that stormed and forcefully ejected him out of his rented shop,’ he said. ‘In the process, different phones valued at N3.5 million and N840,000 cash which was the proceeds for the day were stolen.’

The prosecutor said the defendant threatened to be violent and he locked up the complainant’s shop with his own keys without following the legal process. The alleged offences contravene Sections 52, 56(1), 157(e),168, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 52 prescribes two years jail terms for breach of peace, while Section 287 prescribes three years for stealing.

Following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs OA Layinka, released the defendant on bail of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned till September 14 for further hearing.

