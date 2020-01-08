Romanus Okoye and Feyisara Onakoya, Lagos

Mohammed Babagana Alkali, 42, on Wednesday appeared before a Lagos High Court in Ikeja over the alleged theft of N45.35 million.

Alkali and his two companies – The Million Oil & Gas Ltd and Yafandi Oil & Gas Ltd – were charged on a 26-count charge bordering on forgery, stealing and conversion of 231,000 litres of diesel worth N45,340,500 million.

Alkali pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Babagana Alkali, who was not represented by a lawyer, was alleged to have collected the money from Kain Energy Limited to supply diesel to Kuramo Industries Limited. But rather than supply, he allegedly forged a Local Purchase Order (LPO) and Delivery Notes purporting that he had supplied the goods.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel Joy Amahia told the court at the beginning of proceeding that the defence was served with notice of proceedings two weeks ago, but he deliberately did not bring a lawyer to represent him.

Justice Mojisola Dada ordered the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the matter till February 17 to trial.