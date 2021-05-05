From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

It was joy indescribable for Mrs. Philophena Ubaka, a widow, who recently received the keys to a two-bedroom bungalow in Ebenebe community, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The house was a gift from philanthropist, Mr. Arnold Chukwuebuka Ekweoba, to the poor widow.

Before now, Daily Sun gathered that Ubaka lived with her children in a deplorable thatched hut until hope shone on her sometime in 2017 when a non-governmental organisation, Restore a Radiant Smile Foundation, met her.

Handing over the house to the beneficiary, the benefactor, Ekweoba, CEO of Arnold and Associates, a real estate and construction firm, disclosed that he had not met the woman in person, until the day of the handover.

His words: “A foundation approached me with the woman’s story sometime last year. I was moved to tears and the Holy Spirit instantly ministered to me that I should become an instrument of joy to this unknown woman. Immediately, I accepted the request and approved the construction of a befitting two-bedroom bungalow for the woman and her children.

“What we are doing here today is a divine call. I derive motivation in impacting lives positively. I am grateful to God for using me to elevate their standard of living. Like I said, this is a divine mandate and as the spirit directs, we would continue replicating these humanitarian efforts.”

Earlier at his palace, the traditional ruler of Ebenebe community, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Chris Emeka Nnaegbuna, described the benefactor’s gesture as uncommon.

While appreciating Ekweoba, Igwe Nnaegbuna prayed that God would bless and elevate him and lift him to enviable heights.

The visibly elated Mrs. Ubaka could not hold back emotions as tears of joy rolled down her cheeks while she danced alongside friends and well-wishers. The widow, who was dumbfounded, showered praises and blessings on Ekweoba.

“Today, I strongly re-affirm my belief in God. No time is late for God to bless anybody. Today, I am a living witness of God’s miracle. I am short of words and all I can say is that God who remembers the widow will never forsake Arnold, his friends, and family.”

Also speaking, the facilitator of the project and partner with the Restore a Radiant Smile Foundation, Mr. Victor Ugwoegbu, described the day’s event as a fulfilling one: “My partner, Mr. Victor Chinyeaka, and I were moved to tears seeing the deplorable state of the woman’s shelter during one of our outreaches in the state in 2017. We couldn’t believe that a human being could be sheltered in such a place. We didn’t have the wherewithal but we prayed for God to grant us the opportunity to bring succour to this woman and her family.

“It became a burden and, in mid-2020, I approached Ekweoba with the request and he instantly assured me that he would take up the project. Barely six months down the line, here we are. I cannot thank the benefactor enough. He is a young man whose love for humanity is unparalleled. I remain grateful and loyal to him.”

Chairman, Umudiaba kindred, Umuajana village, Ebenebe, Mr. Maxwell Nnamso, and the widow’s son, Arinze Ubaka, in separate remarks, expressed gratitude to Ekweoba for becoming an instrument of God’s blessing to the family.