A businessman, Sir Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu, has alerted members of the public to the alleged fraudulent and malicious claims that he has authorized sale of his parcel of land at Onikoyi and Ifesowapo Street, Ayetoro-Itele, measuring 5312.665sqm and covered by Survey Plan No. OG/1017/2005/044.

In a statement jointly issued by Nwosu and the Adogun Atele family, they stated that they have not appointed one Adewunmi Abiodun Odutala or any other person to sell his land at Ayetoro-Itele, which is a subject of litigation in HCT/115/2020.

The statement added that by virtue of the doctrine of Lis pendens (pending suit) over the land in question, same cannot be sold nor interest acquired over it.

They warned that any person or group of persons that purportedly derived title over any portion of Itele land, which include Ayetoro, Odan Otun, Ajasa, Ejigun, Aparadija, Adeleye, Kongi, Lafenwa, Olugbode, Oguntedo, Beyioku, Egunjobi, Senikoro, Onifade and Sogunro Villages from either Odutala family or Ogungbemi Alagbeji descendants’ family has a defective title by virtue of the subsisting judgments of court.

The statement reads: ‘’The attention of Adogun Atele family, the predecessor in title of Sunday Nnamdi Nwosu has equally been drawn to the unprofessional conduct of a senior lawyer at Ota, who engages in act of misrepresentation and misinterpretation of the Supreme Court judgments and other judgments in favour of Adogun Atele family to favour his clients who are members of Ogungbemi Alagbeji whom Supreme Court had on the December 16, 2011 rejected their traditional history and further held that Adogun Atele was the founder and first settler of Itele in the Supreme Court judgment in AROWOLO VS OLOWOOKERE (2011) 3 NWLR PT 1278 PG 280.’’

According to the family, the lawyer in question allegedly engaged in several unprofessional conducts both in Lagos and Ogun states by encouraging members of Ogungbemi Alagbeji to disobey court judgments, including that of the Supreme Court in favour of Adogun Atele.

The statement added that while Adogun Atele family reserves the right to take appropriate steps to report the lawyer to the disciplinary body of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the family owes the public the duty to warn members of the public to refrain from engaging in any land transaction business over Itele land with members of both Odutala and Ogungbemi Alagbeji descendants’ family.

Besides, the Adogun Atele family warned the public of the alleged antics of members of Ogungbemi Alagbeji spearheaded by one Bamishebi and Ajiboye, who now purportedly parade themselves to the public as members of Adogun Atele family in order to fraudulently alienate Itele land.

The statement noted that the accredited members of Adogun Atele, who have the powers and authorities to deal on Iteleland are Chief Taoreed Momodu Dada (Head of the family), Nurudeen Akanbi Alimi Akapo, Sunday Mathew Taiwo Owotolu and Alhaji Monsuru Ashifat Yusuf.

They warned that any other person, who transacts business with any other person(s) on behalf of Adogun Atele family other than the above four referenced persons does so at his own risk.