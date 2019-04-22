A businessman, Cajetan Chike Muonagolu, has been ordered to be remanded in prison custody by Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court Ikoyi Lagos on a 4 count charge bordering on dealing in adulterated and substandard engine oil.

The court admitted Muonagolu to bail in the sum of N50million and two sureties in the like sum. One of the sureties must be a civil/public servant not less than Grade Level 15 in the employment of the Federal or Lagos State Government while the other must be the defendant’s relation with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Other conditions include; That both sureties must deposit their passport photographs with the court while Muonagolu must deposit his international passport with the court Registrar and the prosecution and the Court Registrar are to verify the sureties’ address.

Arguing the bail application, counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendant, Mike Ozekhome, represented by Goke Olagunlehin holding brief for D.A. Awosika supported by Heritage Omoyera and Umeizie Chukwudimma urged the Court to grant his client bail.

The SON prosecution team of Babatunde Alajogun and Adeleke Olofindare opposed the bail application on the ground that the 1st defendant, Cajetan Chike Muonagolu committed another of- fence during the pendency of the case by; Break- ing and removing the official seal of SON and evacuated 15, 000 cartons of suspected adulterated/substandard engine oil which SON put on hold. Assaulting and beating up SON officials in the course of their lawful duties.

The court ordered the Counsels for the prosecution and defence to visit the warehouse to as- certain the breaking of the seal or otherwise.

The matter was adjourned to 20th May, 2019 for commencement of trial.

The Federal Government had charged the defendants with four counts of production, possession, dealing in and distribution of substandard engine oil. The defendants had pleaded not guilty to the charges.