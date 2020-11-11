Tony Osauzo, Benin

A businessman Frederick Shaibu, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen while taking his kids to school near Benin City.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday but at the time of this report yesterday, the suspected kidnappers were yet to make contact with the family.

“They attacked him and took him away. It happened in Aruogba area, near Irhiri at around 7 am when he was going to drop his children in school.

“The children were left by the gunmen and took their father away. But the incident has been reported to security agencies, they have not made any contact with the family.

“It is believed that the kidnappers came through the river because people who saw the incident said they went through the bushes in that area that leads to the riverside. Security agencies have been informed and they are doing everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt and be reunited with his family”, a family source narrated yesterday.

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, however, said he was yet to get the full briefing of the incident.

“I am not aware of this development yet but I will find out and get back to you”, he said.