By Sunday Ani
An Abuja-based businessman, Mr. Kingsley Adonu, has expressed his willingness to partner with the Federal Government to provide employment for the teeming youths roaming the streets.
He lamented that millions of youths were languishing in abject poverty due to the absence of job opportunities. He said this a situation has exposed youths to criminality and other social vices.
Adonu stated this at the official launch of a firm, S.Mobile Data, held at the University town of Nsukka, Enugu State.
He said the firm, which is a consortium that deals on distribution of airtime and data bundles across the nation would employ graduates and non-graduates in Nigeria.
Adonu who is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Regina Ogbonna Eke Empowerment Foundation (ROEF) was represented at the event by the Regional Manager, Mr. Francis Iheanacho.
Iheanacho said his boss, Adonu, decided to establish a branch in Enugu, his home state, to empower his people, having opened similar branches in several cities across the country, including Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt.
The Nsukka branch, he said, would specifically accommodate the people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone and boost economic development in Enugu State under the leadership of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, whom he described as a pacesetter.
Iheanacho enumerated some of the benefits of the business which links banks, markets, churches, industries, hotels, secretariats, transporters and business owners as distributing partners, to include monthly incentives and commissions, discounts, gifts of branded materials, free airtime and data bundles, as well as training.
Leave a Reply