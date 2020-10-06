…Proffers solution to ASPMDA’s unending crisis

Simeon Mpamugoh

A businessman and critical stakeholder within the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA), Lagos, Ngozi Emechebe, has given reasons for the unending crisis bedevilling the association.

Emechebe, who is contesting the association’s presidency on the platform of ASPMDA Alliance Congress (AAC) Trade Fair complex, Lagos, also tasked the Lagos State government on the state of roads within the complex.

While insisting that the incessant crisis rocking the leadership of the association was man-made, Emechebe, managing director, Wingoes International Company Limited at the Trade Fair Complex, accused the leadership of the association of playing politics with the group’s constitution.

He said: “The founding fathers of this association laid a solid foundation for the association to run smoothly, but some people among us don’t want us to have a sound constitution. Even the one amended by the past government of the union, some interests are making it unworkable in the areas of elections.” He lamented that he had twice been a victim of constitutional breaches in ASPMDA.

“After the crisis in the 2014 election, an incumbent president didn’t deem it necessary to correct the error through an amendment of the constitution. He left the loophole there, which led to the crisis. But we are getting to the point where everybody will experience peace in ASPMDA now.”

He promised that his priorities if he gets the nod of ASPMDA members would be a review of the constitution and the electoral system, establishment of an ASPMDA micro-finance bank so that petty traders in the plaza could access loans without collateral, and the revival of competitive sports within the complex.

“We will also ensure there are more access roads in and out of the complex. Link roads should be made passable, and the state and federal governments would be tasked to work on these roads. The Abule Ado – Ijedodo-Ojo Road should be constructed. It will link Ikotun, and many people from that axis can easily come to the Trade Fair complex and conduct their business.

“Years ago, it was only through the First Gate that one could enter Festac Town. But when the then Minister of Works, Lateef Jakande constructed the Festac link bridge to Amuwo- Odofin, traffic became a thing of the past.”

He observed that the inner roads in the trade fair complex were equally in shambles. “If it requires us partnering with the state government in finding solutions to the challenges of road network in and out of the complex, we are willing to do so. All we want is good roads,” he said.

He also spoke on the benefits of process automation within the association.

“It will nip corruption in the bud,” he informed. “This is what we drastically need now because the world has gone digital. I’m not comfortable with the papers we are carrying here and there. The world has gone beyond that. Whatever it will cost us, we will put our system in order. There is a lot to gain globally from automated processes. Someone in America can monitor his investments in ASPMDA complex through the internet. Few years ago, we had a leadership that produced multiple documents over one property and they siphoned money from the banks.

“The banks were having problems at the complex. It took the intervention of the last leadership to address the issue. To me, it is dragging the name of the union in the mud, and no genuine investor will like to do business with a trade union that cannot control its documents. Our founding fathers structured the association in such a way that investors coming into the country would like to invest in ASPMDA complex and if you want to use your property documents to obtain a loan from the banks, it would be easy. I believe that computerisation of our processes would engender more investors who would like to do business with a serious and organised union like us.”