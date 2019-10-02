The Police on Wednesday arraigned two businessmen, Ismail Usman, 29, and Awel Ayuba, 30, for allegedly receiving stolen property.

The defendants are residents of Angwa Beriber, Life Camp in Abuja.

Usman and Ayuba pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of receiving stolen property which contravenes Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that one Nura Lawal was arrested and brought to Karmo Police Station, Abuja, over alleged criminal trespass and theft on Sept. 15.

Ukagha said that during police investigation, Lawal confessed that Usman and Ayuba usually bought stolen property from him, a development that led to their arrest.

She told the court that Lawal claimed he sold three pieces of T shirt and nine pieces of jeans trousers belonging to one John Idoko who lives behind Karmo Primary School to the defendants.

The prosecutor told the court that during police investigations, some of the stolen clothes and the bag were recovered from the defendants, but six clothes valued at N30,000 were yet to be recovered.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, granted N50,000 bail to each of the defendants with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct.14 for hearing. (NAN)