Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri, is poised to launch a major crack down on quack medical practitioners in the state after investigations by his government uncovered a fake doctor with only a national board for technical education certificate who has been practicing as a medical doctor in the state. He was said to have performed surgeries on about 45 patients and killed about 15 of the unlucky one in the in the years he had practiced without being caught.

Fintiri made the remarks on Wednesday, during a ministerial briefing in Yola, Adamawa State.

The governor explained that a fake doctor who was employed in 2015 by the Adamawa State health Services Management Board was discovered to have attended secondary school and only possess a National Board for Technical Education (NABTEB) certificate.

He added that the said quack doctor had carried out different surgeries on 45 patients after he was recruited by the Adamawa State government using a forged certificate as a medical doctor and that 15 people died under his watch.

The governor said his administration would soon set up a committee to fish out quack medical doctors in the state with a view to bringng them to book and sanitising the healthcare sector.

He further said: “A technical committee will soon be set up to look into the laws establishing the specialists and German Hospitals, Yola, to see how the two health institutions can work together for enhanced service delivery to the people of Adamawa.”