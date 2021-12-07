Developing society is a duty for everyone, not necessarily the exclusive preserve of those in government or positions of leadership. Everyone can contribute to society’s progress via different outlets and in different spheres of life, including the religious institution. That is the dominant lesson in the story of a rare feat by members of the Busy Bee Society of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lagos, who set out on an odyssey and in the end handed over a N40m project, comprising a library, laboratory and borehole, for dedication on October 7, 2021.

Generally, the Busy Bee, an organisation within the Baptist Church, works to advance the progress of the church and society at large. The branch at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Lagos, was determined to live up to its duty to church and society. Its members were motivated to go the extra mile, to undertake a project that took them 10 years to complete, but whose impact is far-reaching in society.

The effort started at the inauguration of Elder (Mrs.) Comfort Oluranti Adepoju as the fourth president of the society. Adepoju, who at the time was working in Warri, Delta State, as head of public affairs in NGC, an organ of the NNPC, had sold her vision to the other members and, collectively, they took upon themselves the task of building a science laboratory and library for the Ebenezer Baptist Academy, Oshorun, Ibeshe, Lagos.

The inspiration for their choice of project was derived from the feat of President Olusegun Obasanjo, himself a member of the Baptist Church, who at about that time launched the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, an initiative supported by many good-spirited individuals with generous donations.

Unfortunately, the Busy Bee Society did not have the political clout of the President to attract such goodwill from society’s upper crust. Hence, the launch of their project on December 4, 2011, was disappointing to say the least, despite inviting important personalities within the church and eminent philanthropists in society. What the flamboyant project launch yielded was a far cry from the required N40 million. So demoralised were the members of the society that some of them mooted the idea of jettisoning the proposed project.

But they shored up their faith and resolved to continue with the project. To raise funds, they resorted to taxing themselves, and also their patrons, advisers, including those occupying the position of Father Bee, Mother Bee and Queen Bee. That way, they were able to augment the donations from the project launch.

In retrospect, it can be argued that the society, perhaps, could have chosen a less expensive project. But in defending their choice, Adegoke avowed that they took on a project that would have maximum impact. Therefore, an educational project, namely, a library, was the right choice.

“The science laboratory was included because of my wonderful experience as a student of a Catholic school, Our Lady’s High School, where I benefited from quality education and qualitative science laboratory, making me what I am today,” she said.

The community, stunned by the achievement of these women of faith, expressed their unequivocally gratitude and appreciation for the outstanding feat, which has no equivalent by a male group in the church.

