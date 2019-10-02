Magnus Eze, Enugu

Some concerned members of the Enugu State chapter of the Butchers Association of Nigeria have raised the alarm over the sale of unwholesome meat at Garriki-Awkunanaw market and its environs, off Agbani Road, Enugu, by some unscrupulous butchers/meat sellers.

They warned that such meat was not fit for human consumption, hence could be harmful and possibly lead to epidemics.

In a petition to the Executive Chairman of Enugu South Local Government Area, dated September 26, 2019, the concerned butchers stated that the source or origin of such meat was usually questionable, noting that the sellers began to sell it between 4pm and 7pm when credible meat sellers were expected to have finished sales.

According to them, “the meats are either of dead cow, goat, ram, sheep or donkeys which our people avoid. We all know that the consumption of dead animal is of dangerous consequences to our health and life.”

The petition, which was signed by Alhaji Useni, Paul Adeboye, Peter Ejima Ani, Nwachukwu Nnaji, Paul Nvene and Chibuzor Anyaegbu, named four alleged culprits.

They said the information had become necessary so that the health officials could intervene, apprehend the culprits and combat their unwholesome activities.

As law abiding citizens, the butchers who also copied the petition to the Commissioner for Health, said they were poised to partner the government in ridding the place of unhealthy meat.

Head of Department, Health, in the local government, Maximus Chibuike, and Supervisory councillor for Health, Okenwa Raymond, confirmed receipt of such complaints from the butchers.

They said that the council has since swung into action to ascertain the allegation with a view to taking summary action.

Chibuike disclosed that they had heard about such unwholesome practice in the past but this was the first time people were complaining officially.

“We do hear that some people sell such type of meat to the public but nobody had taken the courage to come to our office to complain, except this one and that’s why we are doing everything to correct that mistake that some butchers are making,” Chibuike assured.