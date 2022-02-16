From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The crisis among butchers in Benin City, yesterday, forced some of the butchers to stage a protest to the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, where they called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to call the coordinator of the Security Network, Yusuf Haruna, a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, to order.

Specifically‎, the protesters led by Sunny‎ Omokro, accused Haruna and Akhere Odijie, who allegedly imposed himself as the state chairman of the butchers association, of using thugs to attack them on regular basis‎.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Sunny Omokaro, said after imposing himself as the state chairman of association, Odijie has been attacking and maiming anyone who refuses to cooperate with him or fail to pay money at the abattoir.

“Anytime we make complaint to the Nigerian Police and the thugs are arrested, they would be release without delay. And what we were told is that call came from governor’s office. And they told us the person that usually called is one Yusuf Haruna.

“Recently, we went to make complaint at the zone 5 headquarters of the Nigeria Police, and thugs of Odijie were arrested, but they were released. It was there I saw Huruna who came to effect bail of the thugs. It was there I confirmed the allegation.

“Odijie, on his part is threatening that even if he kills, nothing will happen, and that his brother is governor of the state. As we speak, we cannot express ourselves freely. It has been intimidation and gun shots. When you speak out, you will be attacked”. Omokaro stated.

But Haruna in his reaction, denied the allegation, saying he does not know the protesters neither does he have any business with them.

On his part, Odijie said the protesters were sponsored to rubbish his administration which he said has been the most successful.

“This is my seventh year as chairman and those people are just carrying propaganda against me. We are getting close to election and that is why they are causing this crisis. Edo Butchers Association is not part of the national body where somebody is claiming to be the life president”, he added.

Recall that the crisis among the butchers led‎ to exchange of gunfire last December, resulting in police arresting some of them.