Nigerians have been advised not to buy fairly used tyres or substandard imported tyres in order to avoid the hazards that result from such choices. Rather, they should patronise new tyres that are of good quality and are durable, because they will ensure safety of their lives and vehicles in the long run.

This was made known by the trio of the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Kewalram Chanrai Group Limited, Victor Eburujalo; Chief Executive Officer, Asahi Brands Limited Nigeria, Anil Sahgal; and Regional Director, Middle East and Africa, Bridgestone, Stefano Sanchini, during the opening ceremony of Visco Vis Showroom at Okota Bus stop, Lekki Expressway, Ajah recently.

The showroom is expected to provide quality services of Bridgestone and Firestone tyres, as well as maintenance that will ensure safety of lives and vehicles.

Sanchini said, “It is necessary to further improve and positively expand the over three decade joint collaboration among them even as Nigeria remains the core of such business expansion and improvement of Bridgestone and Firestone tyres.

“This will further encourage its numerous customers on the need for such education and assistance to fully guarantee their lives and vehicles on the road. Also the need to invest on the Bridgestone and Firestone tyres that will guarantee them, the real worth for their money.”

In the same vein, the CEO Asahi Brans Limited, a subsidiary of Kewalram Chanrai Group Limited, Sahgal commended Sanchini for his visit to Nigeria saying it is timely and it will reinvigorate the existing relationship and look for other areas of economic expansion of the business.

Corroborating what the two speakers had said, Eburujalo admonished Nigerians to duly invest their money in quality and durable tyres against those who prefer to use poor quality imported tyres which often account for avoidable road crashes.

Vehicle owners who want to replace their tyres should, therefore, go for the best regardless of the high cost, which will give them rest of mind.

He also appealed to those in authority to improve Nigerian roads in order to enhance the longevity of vehicles and their tyres in particular, in addition to ensuring the safety the drivers and other road users.