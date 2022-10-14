From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) has protested the United Kingdom ( UK) High Commission, United States Embassy, as well as the European Union ( EU) Embassy in Abuja, over alleged pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) to dump the use of Bimodal Verification System ( BVAS) and electronic transmission of results in the 2023 polls.

The opposition political parties, during the protest urged the international community to impose serious sanctions against those seeking to compromise the intergrity of the 2023 polls, as well as their collaborators and families.

The CUPP, at a press conference by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Wednesday, had alleged that some political interests were exacting pressure on INEC to deactivate BVAS from its server, as well as dump electronic transmission of results in the 2023 polls.

Ugochinyere, in an interview with journalists, after the visit to the foreign missions, implored them to keep a close watch “on Nigeria’s transition process.”

According to him, the alleged ” plot to destabilize INEC can throw Nigeria into crisis which is capable of conflagrating, truncating our democracy and shattering the West African regional peace. ”

The CUPP spokesman added that the interest of the opposition is “a peaceful, acceptable, credible, free and fair election and also to promote national security while promoting the principles of participatory democracy and rule of law. ”