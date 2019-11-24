Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has assured that the ongoing Bank Verification Number (BVN) verification of state civil servants and pensioners is not a witchhunt.

Mohammed, who made the remark while addressing reporters on the exercise, said it had become necessary for the government to conduct such an exercise in order to sanitise the state civil service.

He said the committee constituted to investigate the non possession of BVN IDs had discovered that the total number of workers and pensioners in the state civil service without the number are 19,000 as against the 41,000 earlier announced.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the people of the state for understanding the intention of his administration on the verification exercise.

He assured citizens of the state of providing good governance and pledged to provide a level playing field to all the stakeholders of the state.

On his recent official visit to the United States, the Governor said the second stage of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the state government and donor agencies is to ensure the provision of functional Primary Healthcare Centres in each ward across the state.

He recalled that recently UNICEF has renovated 115 Primary Healthcare Centres, with the state government renovating an additional 55 to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

Governor Mohammed said that while at the United States he had discussed ways of obtaining intervention for the state in the area of human capital development in the State Primary Healthcare and immunisation systems.