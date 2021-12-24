Mr John Gabaya, Chairman, Bwari Area Council of the FCT, on Friday cautioned residents against committing crime, or breaking law and order while celebrating Christmas.

Speaking with newsmen in Bwari, Gabaya also urged residents to cooperate with security agents to ensure that there was no security breach and to also observe all COVID-19 safety protocols.

He said the council had put measures in place to ensure peaceful celebrations but needed the cooperation of residents to make progress and would not hesitate to call to book anyone found wanting.

“I know how hard and difficult these times are for many of us, but we must not use that as an excuse to venture into any criminal activity that could destabilise the society.

“We had a meeting with security agencies and other stakeholders on the issue of security within the week and I have mandated that all officers put in charge must ensure law and order in their various posts.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“If cooperate with them and avoid any criminal activity, we would have peaceful celebrations,’’ he said.

He also advised residents to report any suspicious criminal activity around them to security agents for investigation.

Gabaya advised that all who must venture out in the mood of celebration to avoid large gatherings and take security measures to ensure their safety. (NAN)