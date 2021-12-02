The Built With Bitcoin (BWB) Foundation, a humanitarian organization devoted to creating equitable opportunity by providing clean water, access to quality education, sustainable farming, and humanitarian support—all funded by cryptocurrencies, announced a partnership with the team behind Satoshibles NFT, a successful crypto collectable project on the Ethereum blockchain.

The BWB Foundation has partnered with Satoshibles to create Built With NFT — an NFT collection that will drive hundreds of ETH to humanitarian efforts.

The NFT collection is powered by artwork from students at BWB campuses across Africa, specifically the Nursery and Primary schools in Rwanda, Kenya, and Nigeria. From this artwork, 10,000 unique NFTs will be up for sale. All proceeds will fund the Foundation’s on-going efforts to build schools and communities around the world with their next projects initiating in West Africa and Central America in 2022.

This launch aligns with #GivingTuesday, a day that has historically been devoted to inspiring others to make contributions to charitable organizations and causes. To date, the Built With Bitcoin Foundation has built six schools (two in Rwanda, two in Kenya, and two in Nigeria), 10 water projects, and cultivated dozens of farms. The Foundation’s goal is to build 100 schools and communities by 2030.

While this campaign kicks off, Satoshibles has already donated 10 ETH to BWB to begin Phase I of their project — a water well, solar system, computer lab, laptops, landscaping, and fencing at the site of the 2 existing nursery and primary schools in Kaduna State, Nigeria, serving a community of over 2,000 people. The project is already underway, and BWB is set to complete work by the end of December 2021.

Ray Youssef, Executive Director of Built With Bitcoin, said, “We believe that with access to education, water, and finance, people can build the lives they want. Over the years we’ve had the opportunity to provide vital resources for thousands of people all over the world, not only building schools, but building strong and sustainable communities with lasting impact. By launching the Built With NFT collection with Satoshibles on Giving Tuesday, we hope to ignite the passion for giving back while reshaping how the world views crypto.”

Yusuf Nessary, Director of Philanthropy of Built With Bitcoin, said, “These students have made it possible to generate a substantial amount of funds while impacting the lives of communities

