In continuation of its tradition of showing love and care, BWC Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, is offering its patrons a whopping 50 per cent discount on bookings made from December 14, 2020 to January 8, 2021.

A statement issued in Lagos quoted the General Manager of BWC Hotel, Mr. Uma Kant Upadhyay, as saying that guests coming in on the Promo will get room nights, breakfast, lunch, dinner and access to other amenities like the swimming pool and lounge at 50% of the rack rates.

“This is our own way of cushioning the effect COVID-19 has had on the purchasing power of our customers. We reckon that in spite of the vagaries of the pandemic, our customers still deserve to enjoy the Yuletide in a safe and comfortable environment such as the BWC Hotel.

“It is evident that COVID-19 has impacted our lives and businesses in every ramifications, yet, life must go on – and cautiously too, especially, at this time and season. That is why we have also been steadfast in our commitment to global best practices in safety and precautionary measures that would keep our guests relaxed,” Upadhyay said.