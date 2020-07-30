Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC), has rejected the call for zoning of political offices in the pending by-elections in northern senatorial district.

INEC is expected to conduct by-elections for Obudu State constituency and northern senatorial district following the deaths of Hon. Gowin Akwaji and Sen. Rose Oko respectively.

In a statement signed by Vice Chairman North, Mr Innocent Ushie, and other stakeholders after an emergency meeting in Calabar, the leaders said zoning of the above offices would not in any way reduce bad blood and recriminations as claimed, but ould produce mediocre in the long run.

According to them, “all the aspirants should go to the field, make themselves known, popularise themselves among the party members and win the confidence of the people. This will eventually prepare the ground for the party and increase our chances of winning the by-election.

“For the forthcoming by-elections, what we need as a party is victory at the poll and nothing less. So anybody canvassing zoning is helping to kill the party in the state.”

The stakeholders further disassociate the party from calls by some members for the dissolution of the standing and legally recognized party organs in the state.

They maintain that such a call totally contradicts the provision of the party constitution and will negate already- restored peace, unity and progress recorded in the last few days.

And in readiness for the pending by-election, the two factional chairmen of the party, Messers Etim John and John Ochala, have dropped all litigations and resolved to embrace peace.

In a joint statement signed by the duo and dated July 28, 2020, they stated that the two factions are now united as one indivisible body and are ready to foster the party’s interest in the state.