Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the zoning of political offices for the by-elections in Obudu constituency and Northern senatorial district following the deaths of Gowin Akwaji and Rose Oko, respectively.

In a statement on behalf of other stakeholders by the party’s Vice Chairman, North, Innocent Ushie, and other stakeholders after an emergency meeting in Calabar, the leaders said zoning of the above offices would reduce bad blood and recriminations as claimed, but could produce mediocre in the long run.

“All the aspirants should go to the field, make themselves known, popularise themselves among party members and win the confidence of the people. This will eventually prepare the ground for the party and increase our chances of winning the by-elections. For the forthcoming elections, what we need as a party is victory at the poll, and nothing less. Anybody canvassing zoning is helping to kill the party,” Ushie said.

The stakeholders further disassociate the party from calls by some members for the dissolution of the standing and legally recognised party organs.

They maintain that such a call contradicted the provision of the party’s constitution and would affect the peace, unity and progress achieved in the last few days.

Meanwhile, the two factional chairmen of the party, Etim John and John Ochala, have dropped all litigations and resolved to embrace peace.

In a joint statement, dated July 28, they said the two factions were now united as one indivisible body and ready to foster the party’s interest in the state.

The factional leaders said the forthcoming senatorial and House of Assembly by-elections were their priority and promised to work for credible candidates that would give the party victory at the poll.

According to them, modalities for harmonising the state executive shall be made known to party faithful after the elections.