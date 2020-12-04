The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Borno has recruited 710 ad-hoc staff for the House of Assembly by-elections in Nganzai and Bayo constituencies of the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Mohammed Magaji, stated this at a news conference in Maiduguri on Friday.

Magaji said that the commission had made adequate preparation for a hitch free election in the affected constituencies where the former members passed on.

“With regard to election officials, a total of 710 ad-hoc officials were recruited to participate in the various categories of election duty.

“In line with the commission’s policy on training, a two-day train the trainer had been conducted for supervisory presiding officers before the postponement of the election and to further strengthen their previous experiences, the trainers were given a one-day refresher training course.

“The other categories of ad-hoc officials comprising Polling Unit officials have equally received training,” Magaji said.

He said that in area of publicity, several meetings had been held with stakeholders to appraise them of all necessary information adding that the commission also embarked on media announcements in English and local languages.

In the area of security, Magaji said that the commission convened meetings with Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security for the needed steps to be taken.

He said that the Saturday election would observe COVID-19 protocol.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven political parties will take part in the elections including Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others are, Action People’s Party (APP), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).(NAN)