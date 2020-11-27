By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has implored residents of Lagos East Senatorial District to use their vote to humiliate opposition political parties by voting for All Progressives Congress (APC) in next Saturday December 5 byelections in the state.

He urged all the electorates to come out enmass to vote for Mr. Tokunbo Abiru and Mr. Obafemi Saheed, who are contesting for Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe Constituency II to represent their constituents in the Senate and the State House of Assembly respectively.

The two seats because vacant this year following the death of Senator Bayo Osinowo and Hon. Tunde Buraimoh, who were elected during the 2019 general elections.

Speaking during the commissioning of the newly constructed 28-room Senator Bayo Osinowo Administrative Block at Agboyi/Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Secretariat, Agboyi Road, Alapere, Governor Sanwo-Olu implored the residents of the council to work toward APC victory in the byelections.

He said: “I want you to go out next Saturday, December 5 and vote enmasse for our candidates, Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed. Our party must have large number of votes from Kosofe Local Government.

“The APC candidates are people who can be trusted. So, we must all support Tokunbo Abiru to win the senatorial election and Obafemi Saheed for the Lagos State House of Assembly. We must all work hard to ensure that they win the by-elections.”

Again, on Friday, the governor also commissioned a newly constructed 3-Storey Ultra-Modern Secretariat Extension alongside other projects initiated by at Apapa Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Sanwo-Olu while commending the LCDA executive chairman, Funmilayo Akande Muhammed and her team, pledged that APC would not stopped in delivering dividends of democracy to the masses.

He said:”While a project such as this is really a commendable initiative, as it will be of great impact on the work force at large, it is also important for us to develop policies and initiatives that will be geared towards supporting and empowering the people especially our youths, women and the physically challenged. With the recent incidence witnessed in our State, it has become evident that we need to work rigorously across all levels of government to ensure we do more to invest in our youths and give them the type of governance they will indeed be proud of”.