Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joseph Odey Agi, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of Cross River North Senatorial District bye-election slated October 31, 2020.

Announcing the result to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the Returning Officer, Sulaiman Nakowa, said Agi scored 113, 229, followed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Zana Akpagu, who scored 8,635.

Nakowa added that Ochicha Odey had 5,828. While Harry Odey scored 2,708, Fidelis Egoro came last with 2,154.

The vacant position was a result of the death of Senator Rose Oko.

Agi contested the 2015 governorship primary on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to the incumbent governor, Ben Ayade.

If he wins, he would be the first Senator from that region on the platform of the APC.

Cross River North is made of 5 local government areas, namely; Ogoja, Obudu, Obanliku, Yala and Bekwarra.