Femi Folaranmi (Yenagoa) and Chukwudi Nweje (Lagos)

The immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has clinched automatic nomination of the People’s Democratic Party for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District bye-election.

The Returning Officer, Nicholas Obhiseh, returned Chief Dickson as the validly nominated candidate for the senatorial contest having polled 334 out of 338 accredited delegates with four invalid votes.

The members of the PDP from Sagbama and Ekeremor decided not to pick the party’s nomination form as a mark of honour for the former governor.

Speaking shortly after his return as the PDP senatorial candidate, Dickson commended the people for their unflinching dedication, loyalty, support and prayers throughout his eight years as governor and for finding him worthy of another serious mission.

He commended the party supporters from the senatorial district for the honour given to him to have the party’s ticket in spite of several top political leaders who are qualified for the contest.

He called on the people of Ekeremor and Sagbama, the two local government areas that make up the senatorial district, to be resolute in defence of the long-standing, power- sharing agreement between the two local government areas.

Dickson advised the people to resist those who were out to destroy the prevailing peace and unity between the members of the two communities.

Meanwhile, Babatunde Gbadamosi, yesterday emerged the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Lagos State chapter for the Lagos East senatorial district, after defeating three other candidates.

In the result announced by a representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tunde Oyebade, around 7:00 pm, Gbadamosi won a landslide victory with 529 votes to defeat Princess Saidat Odofin Fafowora who polled 59 votes; Olanrewaju Moshood Babatunde scored 21 votes, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi took the rear with seven votes while 14 votes were voided.

Also, Alebiosu Sikiru Adekoya won the Kosofe 2 state constituency primary held at state constituency.