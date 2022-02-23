From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to cause mayhem by engaging hoodlums to disrupt the bye-election in Ngor-Okpala state constituency on Saturday.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, at a press conference in Owerri, yesterday, also alleged that it had uncovered plans by the Hope Uzodimma-led administration to arrest its prominent leaders from the area on election day to ensure nothing stands on their way of rigging the poll.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

But he vowed that PDP would resist all forms of intimidation of its leaders and supporters before, during and after the bye-election “as no one has the monopoly of violence.”

“The APC in Imo, realising how unpopular it is and that it cannot win any peacefully conducted election, has now resorted to violence. The party candidate on Monday, 21st February, 2022 unleashed havoc on PDP supporters using hoodlums and militiamen and dispersed a PDP rally in Ntu community in Ngor-Okpala. They threatened to maim anybody who dared to attend the rally. But of course, Ntu people resisted them and came out in their hundreds.

“The PDP notes with dismay the desperate move by Uzodimma to give ten bags of rice to each polling unit to entice the voters. We, therefore, condemn vote buying and undue inducement of voters in Ngor-Okpala. It is unfortunate that the APC government which has brought untold hardship to lmo people is trying to use food as a bait to catch votes. Ngor-Okpala people are proud and hardworking, so their conscience cannot be bought with mere rice.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Imo PDP, therefore, calls on security agencies in the state of the atrocities the APC plans to perpetuate in Ngor-Okpala and calls on them to move in and ensure a hitch-free election and the security of lives and property of the people.”

But reacting, Declan Emelumba, Commissioner for Information and Strategy dismissed the claim that Governor Uzodimma is giving rice to entice voters as absurd, baseless and complete falsehood. He said the allegation was the ranting a sinking party that foresees defeat.

“The PDP knows that it will lose the bye-election hence it is looking for an alibi. Governor Hope Uzodimma is a democrat who believes that people will always freely chose who they want in an election unhindered.

“He will never subscribe to vote buying. At any rate, Ngor-Okpala people are sufficiently enlightened not to return an irresponsible party that abandoned their seat in the house of Assembly for two years, to the same house.

“The PDP should cover its face in shame and apologise to Ngor-Okpala people for treating them with utmost disrespect and disdain,” he said.