The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger says it has taken delivery of all sensitive materials for Saturday’s bye-election for Magama/Rijau federal constituency in the state.

Samuel Egwu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that all the sensitive materials were in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Minna branch.

Egwu said the sensitive materials, which included ballot papers and result sheet forms are intact at the CBN.

He said that the commission would commence the distribution of the materials to the affected Local Government Areas after meeting with stakeholders on Thursday, March 12.

“We are fully ready for the House of Representatives bye-election for Magama/Rijau federal constituency with our trained electoral personnel for smooth conduct of the electoral process,”he said.

The CBN’s Branch Controller, Masu’u Tulu, confirmed the custody of all the sensitive materials for the bye-election slated for March 14 in the state, saying they were all intact.

Tulu said the sensitive materials comprise ballot papers and result sheets for the conduct of the bye-election.

“We received the sensitive materials on Monday and stakeholders will inspect the materials in our office on Thursday March 12,”he said

He said that all the sensitive materials would be released to INEC anytime they were ready for distribution to the affected two council areas. (NAN)