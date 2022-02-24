From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state police command has announced the restriction of movement of residents of the area ahead of the Saturday Ngor – Okpala state constituency bye elections .

The police command also warned that no political office holders would be allowed to access the poling booths with security escort regardless of who they are.

The police also advised all contestants, political parties and their supporters to conduct themselves in a manner that would guarantee peaceful and peaceful polls .

The command also advised , parents to warn their children and wards to stay out of trouble during this period and that they should not allow themselves to be used by any politicians to cause crisis in any act of thuggery, gangsterism and hooliganism.

In a statement by the Spokesman of the state command , Michael Abbattam on Thursday read :

” In view of the forthcoming State Constituency Election scheduled to hold on Saturday, the 26th of February, 2022 in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, the Imo Police Command, wishes to reiterate the command’s readiness not to deviate from the tenets of impartiality and professionalism. And will not tolerate any act of breakdown of law and order before, during and after the election.

” The command therefore, wish to inform the good people of Imo State especially, those residents in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the state that, there will be restriction of movement from 6am to 4pm and appeal to all and sundry to come out en-mass with their valid PVC to exercise their civic responsibility without fear of intimidation or harassment

All political parties, their flag bearers and supporters are advised to conduct themselves in a manner that will guarantee safety, smooth and peaceful conduct of the election.

Politicians and VIPs coming to exercise their franchise are to do so without their security orderlies .

Also personnel of any security agencies seen escorting any Politicians or VIP as orderlies will be arrested. Moreso, the use of sirens, canvassing or soliciting for votes during the election period is prohibited “.

Meanwhile, Michael Abbattam said the command is working assiduously with other security agencies to provide adequate security to ensure a level playing ground for all the political parties and all eligible electorates to exercise their franchise peaceful.