From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the results of the bye-elections conducted by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for some federal and state legislative houses in 11 states, have shown that the All Progressives Congress (APC), remains the chosen party of Nigerians.

The commission had suspended the polls, earlier scheduled to hold in October, following the violence in many parts of the country, resulting from the #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari assured that confidence of the people on the party will not be taken for granted and “we will not fail them.”

He said: “Nigerians who appreciate the efforts of the administration in making life better for all citizens, especially under an economy facing the severest test from the global Coronavirus pandemic will not be disappointed.

“We thank them immensely for their trust in the party and government.

“We equally thank the Interim Management Committee of the party under the capable leadership of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe State, the Progressive Governors Forum under Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, all our governors, parliamentarians, state, local government and ward level APC chapters and the entire ranks of the membership for this brave and impressionable performance.”

While congratulating the successful candidates, President Buhari said he is very pleased with the election outcomes and urged the party to uphold the spirit of hard work, unity, progress, cooperation that forms the bedrock of these victories.