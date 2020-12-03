From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Peace Committee (NPC), has cautioned contestants in the December 5th by-elections not to further add to the already horrible situation that the nation is facing.

Chairman of the NPC and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), made the call in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja.

Abubakar noted that there were already very troubling times in the country as Nigerians hear of the almost daily losses of human lives and the destructions of lives and livelihoods.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had scheduled Saturday, December 5, 2020, for by-elections in eleven states for both State Houses of Assembly and the National Assembly.

Areas listed by INEC for the bye-elections include Bayelsa Central Senatorial District; Bayelsa West Senatorial District; Nganzai and Bayo Constituencies in Borno State; Cross River North Senatorial District; and Obudu Constituency in Cross River State.

Others are Imo North Senatorial District; Lagos East Senatorial District; Kosofe II Constituency in Lagos State; Plateau South Senatorial District; Bakura Constituency in Zamfara State; and Ibaji Constituency in Kogi State.

Abubakar also told the contestants that Nigerians are expecting a lot from them, urging them to be law abiding and play by the rules.

“I write to extend the best wishes of the National Peace Committee (NPC), to all the contestants in the coming elections taking place across the country for seats in the National Assembly.

“I want to congratulate all those who have crossed the hurdles in the electoral process to come to this final stage. Your struggle and willingness to serve must be backed up with commitment to obeying all the laws and the processes laid down by the relevant authorities.

“Nigerians are expecting a lot from all of you. These are already very troubling times in our country as we hear of the almost daily losses of human lives and the destructions of lives and livelihoods. Do not further add to an already horrible situation that our nation is facing,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar further appealed to the contestants on behalf of all the members of the NPC to please be law abiding, play by the rules and conduct themselves with the utmost discipline.

He urged the contestants to equally call on their supporters to do the same in order to ensure peaceful elections.

“Call on your supporters to please do the same. Best of luck to you all and God bless our country,” Abubakar added.