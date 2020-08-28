Singer and rapper, Olotu Adebayo aka BYT has dropped his latest single titled, ‘Westside Africa’.

Produced by Sugarbizzy, the single emerges one of BYT’s songs off his forthcoming EP. According to the artiste, the song was inspired by life experiences as a youth eking a living in West Africa.

“I’m using my own experience to preach to Nigerians in the Diaspora, in search of the greener pasture, that the greener pasture is everywhere only if they can think out of the box,” he said.

The Political Science graduate reveals that his most recent track, ‘We Rise Up’, which has garnered a good number of views on YouTube, is currently making waves on playlists and music charts in the country and beyond. The singer called on his fans to expect more hits, as he is working on many songs at a time.