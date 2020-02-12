Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A family of 16 have been allegedly locked up in a room and set on fire leading to their death when angry bandits launched coordinated attacks on a community in Kaduna State.

The bandits in their numbers, according to eyewitness account invaded Bakali village, Fatika District in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday’s evening, razed all they could including farm produce, vehicles and motorcycles among others.

In what appear to be a revenge mission, after setting ablaze farm produce and property, the bandits locked up 16 members of the same family in a room and set the house on fire and stood guard to prevent anyone from escaping.

A source within the community, Alhaji Sani Bakali, told a news medium that over 100 bandits laid siege to the village unchallenged before they finally dispersed.

However, the Kaduna State police command is yet to make any official statement in relation to the development.

The people of Giwa local government are mainly peasant farmers, cattle rearers and livestock production.

The local council is bounded in the North by Funtua Local Government Area in Katsina State, while in the west by Birnin Gwari and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State as well as Dandume and Sabuwa local governments in Katsina State.