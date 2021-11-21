By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Community Led Collective Action for Girl-child Education (C-CAGE) has decried the deplorable situation at a girls-only secondary school in Pare, Numan, where the school with a carrying capacity of more than 500 students has sharply shrunk to a school with only 17 students and seven teachers.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Senior Programme Manager of C-CAGE, Lawal Amodu, made this known at a press briefing over the weekend in Yola, Adamawa state.

C-CAGE said its investigation showed that the school lacks basic facilities and a perimeter fence and has dilapidated structures.

The group further said the area where the school is located has been a subject of conflict in the past.

The organisation called on the government urgently to restore the lost glory of the school, by including the revamping plan in the 2022 budget in order to boost the female child access to safe and quality education.

While commending the Fintiri led government for its outstanding work in education in the state, C-CAGE, however, lamented that the best intentions of government would be threatened by the shoddy activities perpetrated in some schools as observed in its focal LGAs.

It notes that some principals in Numan and Maiha, still impose fees on students and that it is still a common practice in some remote villages of the state, to charge school fees, thus deterring several female children the opportunity to enrol for formal education against government’s best intentions for making education free.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .