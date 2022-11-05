Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Cross River Governorship campaign organisation of Senator Sandy Ojang Onor has refuted media reports emanating from an article that the relationship between its Governorship candidate Senator Sandy Onor and the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike had collapsed over mismanagement of funds.

The Director General of the organisation otherwise known as “Caterpillar Movement”, Joe Obi Bisong issued the disclaimer in a statement made available to reporters in Abuja, on Saturday.

Describing the story as not only false but mischievous, Obi added that the article was the handiwork of detractors who are perturbed by the massive acceptance of Sandy Onor by the people Cross River and the glittering relationship existing between the Senator and the Rivers State Governor, Wike.

Urging the public to disregard the report, Obi explained that the recent successful book presentation of Senator Sandy’s book titled “”Foundations of Nigeria’s Unity” which attracted the attendance of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, past & serving Governors, Senators and Rep members, amongst others sent jitters to the opposition thus their intent to fabricate and circulate the malicious article to discredit the success recorded by the event.

The Campaign Director noted that the Caterpillar Movement wouldn’t have dignified the false publication laced with deliberate falsehood or considered it necessary to react to such an epistle of personal grudge and ignorance inorder to focus on its mission of liberating the good people of Cross River but if ignored and quickly exposed, a false story begins to take on a shimmer of truth and for the benefit of the few in the public who may innocently be misinformed.

Harping on Sandy’s integrity, the campaign council Director maintained that its is on the account trust and honesty that the relationship between Wike and Sandy has continued to wax stronger over the years, stating Prof. Sandy possesses a track record of integrity and accountability and can never mismanage any fund entrusted in his custody.

Calling the public to be vigilant, Obi revealed that the campaign organisation has been reliably informed of the opposition’s plans to concoct more malicious publications against its principal inorder to taint his sterling personality.

Obi debunked the false publication;

“The attention of the Caterpillar Movement has been drawn to an unfortunate, disjointed and malicious article circulating on the media space alleging a “pandemonium” in the relationship between our Principal Senator Sandy Onor and his bosom friend, the Rivers State Governor, Barr Nyesom Wike over supposed mismanagement of funds.

“Ordinarily, we would ignore these spurious claims and forge ahead in our quest to liberate our dear state but as Jonathan Swift will say ” Falsehood flies and the truth comes limping after it.” It is with this hindsight we have elected to respond, knowing that when not quickly exposed, a false story begins to take on a shimmer of truth.

“Against this backdrop, we wish to inform our teeming supporters and the general public that our Principal, Distinguished Senator Prof Sandy Ojang Onor enjoys an unbreakable bond of friendship with His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. This relationship is founded on genuine fraternal love, integrity and probity.

“We are aware that the intention of the sponsors of the article was to derail the successful presentation of the latest book of our Principal, “Foundations of Nigeria’s Unity”. This attempt was a miserable failure as the book launch witnessed an unprecedented success. It was well attended by esteemed and illustrious Nigerians including the Senate President Dr Ahmed Lawan, Gov Nyesom Wike ably represented by the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bukola Saraki, who is currently in the United States of America was fittingly and at his behest represented by his successor, Abdulfatai Ahmed. Past and Serving Governors of various states, Senators and Gubernatorial candidates of various states, members of the House of Representatives, Party chieftains and captains of industries among others, were also in attendance. These dignitaries spoke in acceptance of the philosophy and content of the book especially its pan Nigerian content.

“We wish at this juncture to reiterate and underscore the fact that the relationship between our Principal Senator Sandy Onor and his friend Governor Nyesom Wike, which has spanned over decades, remains unflinching. Indeed, we must categorically state as a matter of fact, that the relationship is getting stronger owing to their common interest on issues of justice, equity and integrity.

“Aware of their failures for the past seven years and counting, our opponents have resorted to mudslinging to discredit our Principal, whose credentials they do not have and can not match. We understand the desperation of the sponsors of the write up judging by how formidable and widely accepted our Principal has become against those still running from pillar to post in search of soft landing.

“We are further aware that their Leader having failed to secure a soft landing upon sneaking into Rivers State, the sponsors of this write up are now more resolute in their evil attempt to cause a rift between our Principal and his bosom friend, Chief Barr Wike. Understandably, our detractors are deep in quicksand and swinging wildly, grasping on any wild propaganda to confuse well meaning Cross Riverians who resent their bad governance style and wanton acts of squandermania in the last seven years.

“Senator Prof Sandy Onor has the track record of integrity and accountability and can never mismanage any fund entrusted in his custody. We are even aware that plans are afoot to concoct just anything to tarnish the image and character of Professor Onor by going even as far as his days as chairman of Etung LGA. So the Cross River public should be prepared for more fable and falsehood by desperate and rejected politicians in the APC. Rather than continue to spew falsehood, we urge our detractors to concentrate on finding an anchor to slow its rudderless drift into oblivion.

“On the claim that our state will be annexed following the overwhelming support our Principal enjoys from his friend, Nyesom Wike, we make bold to reiterate for the umpteenth time that no Governor has ever emerged in any state without the support of someone from another state; yet no state has ever been annexed by another. In any case, the Leader of the APC in the state has since silenced these detractors by sojourning to the same Governor Wike for succor. Let it be made abundantly clear that whereas all politics is said to be local, all politics is also universal.

“We call on all well meaning Cross Riverians to ignore the diabolic campaign of calumny against our Principal, Senator Sandy Onor as we are committed to the project of reclaiming, restoring and rebuilding Cross River State for the good of all the people. We urge you all to remain focused, diligent, and unperturbed as we set about our reclamation agenda. We shall not allow ourselves to be drawn into the abyss of cheap propaganda and palpable hate being demonstrated by the said nauseating publication. Once again, we wish to remind you that the price of eternal liberty and freedom remains vigilance. We shall continue to be vigilant until we rescue our dear state from the maladministration of this present APC government.