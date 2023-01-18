Kenneth Udeh

Gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for Cross River state , Senator Sandy Onor has said that his plans to rescue the state from its present condition were concise and achievable, adding that he won’t make unrealistic promises to get elected.

Sandy, currently representing Cross River Central, stated this on Tuesday during his campaigns at Obanliku, Bekwara and Yala Local Government areas where he led a strong team of party stalwarts and candidates to engage thousands of electorates.

According to Sandy he has the capacity to lead the state , pointing out his executive and legislative experiences as administrator in the state and current status as legislator at the Nation’s Apex Parliament.

He said ;

“I make a promise to you , once I get elected as Governor which I shall by the grace of God. We shall come back and seek to know what your challenges are and try to work on them to the extent to which the available resources will permit.

“We will not make bogus promises to you , we will listen to you and the ones we can do we will do , the ones we can’t we will appeal to you to give us time. We will be honest and real and keep it simple.

“I thank you all for this great gathering, this is a testimony that come February 25th you will vote massively for myself and all national and state legislative candidates of the People’s Democratic Party.

At another Town Hall Meeting held at Obanliku the Governorship candidate lamented that the state had lost its glory under the present administration. He recounted the achievements of its previous Governors; Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke which he said the current administration had abandoned.

Sandy urged the people not to despair; “Obanliku people will not cry again, we bring you hope. Don’t listen to the lies that they tell you , that the are Government and in charge of the security forces.

“We have come here to tell you that we are prepared for this election. I am happy with the mammoth crowd I have seen at Obanliku. I see resolute and passionate people. Some of you were here in 1999 when Donald Duke was Governor, our state was a centerpiece of international attraction and Liyel Imoke tried his best to consolidate, but under your brother (Ayade) nothing good is happening here anymore.

In addition to youths inclusion Sandy assured that women will be sufficiently integrated to play major roles in his administration when elected, stressing that he had proven it with selection of a female Deputy Governorship Candidate.

Amongst those in the entourage of the Sandy include; chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River State; Venatius Ikem, Senator representing Cross River North, Agom Jarigbe; Director General of the organisation otherwise known as “Caterpillar Movement”, Joe Obi Bisong; Deputy Governorship Candidate Lady Emana Duke, PDP National and state legislative candidates; Former Governors Donald Duke, Liyel Imoke , amongst others.