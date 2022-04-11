The Cross River Waste Management Agency (CRWMA) has appealed to residents in Calabar to be patient with the agency over delay in the evacuation of waste

The appeal is contained in a statement signed by CRWMA General Manager, Mr Sunday Oko, on Monday in Calabar.

Oko said that the agency has began the evacuation of the waste in the metropolis, especially around the Watt Market, Mbukpa market, Etim Edem park and other areas.

“The agency regrets the recent delay in waste evacuation. We assure you of our commitment and promise that in no time, all waste will be cleared.

”The agency is also making concerted effort to overcome the recent refuse evacuation challenge.

”We solicit your patience and usual support aimed at ensuring a safe and habitable Cross River,” the management said. (NAN)