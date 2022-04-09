From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The former governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen John Owan Eno, has stated that the party can only win 2023 election in Cross River if it fields candidates who has perosnality with content and much capacity to stand the opposition.

Speaking while officially declaring his intention to contest for the governorship at the party secretarait at Murtala Mohammed Highway Calabar on Friday, Owan said t he 2023 election would be keenly contested because of the strenght of opposition in the state.

According to him, APC is competing with a strong oppositon that has capacity to match the ruling party in every constituency and communtiy.

The former Senator representing Cross River central senatorial district, said it is high time party considerd the “isuues of capacity, competivemes, content and personality, acceptability and spread in choosing the governor.

“Besides, the southern senatorial is laoded with NASS members that are rooted and voters are glued to them. So let us not presnt a candidate that would go and start learning the robes eight months after electing such a person.

“We need to look for someone who can run an independent campaign, someone who have a name and who can match words with action. And I am the person the opposition party would not want to be given the ticket beause I play an all encompassing politics. Agian, APC is very strong in the central so I have what it takes to lead the party to victory.

“We must be concerened at this moment with what is happening at the oppositin party. We must know where we have comparative advantage and get our calculation right because that is what we need to win an election in 2023.

“I have ran this race before so I know the nooks and crannies and I have also worked with past administrations and would marry their successes and areas that need improvement for the overall development of the state.”

“It is very critical we monitor what PDP is doing and are going to do and what we are going to do if we are to take decison. APC leadership should avoid those things that would scatter us. Let us do those that would give us and unity and strength to withstand the oppositon.”