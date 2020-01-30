The Cross River House of Assembly has said that it was not in anyway investigating PZ Wilmar company and its subsidiaries, Biase Oil Plantation Limited, following petitions filed by the host communities of the company.

Mr Hope Obeten, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Mr Eteng Jonah-Williams, said this in a release issued in Calabar.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports claiming that PZ Wilmar and its subsidiary, Biase Plantations Limited, are under an investigation by the Assembly Committee on Agriculture following petitions filed by the host communities.

“The House of Assembly wishes to state that it is not in receipt of any official correspondence from the host communities on the said matter, therefore, such publication is unsubstantiated, misleading and defamatory.

“The House Committee visited Biase Plantations Limited and host communities as part of its statutory oversight functions.

“The company, PZ Wilmar and its subsidiaries, Biase Plantations Limited and Eyop Industries Limited are fully operating within the state extant laws in the discharge of its duties as major processor and merchandiser of palm and lauric oils.

The release stated that the Assembly was worried about media houses going to print with information without first obtaining a balance view for clarification.

“The publication of the company been under investigation by the Assembly was full of fabrication and inaccuracies.

“We are however constrained to respond on account of the severe implications of the allegations for the integrity of the House of Assembly, as an institution”, the release stated.

The release said that the current administration in the state is geared towards industrialization that will stimulate economic independence of the state with particular interest in Agro-industrialization and providing an enabling environment for investors.