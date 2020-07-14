Member Representing Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku In Federeal House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo has had an engagement with his colleague Representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State in a bid to bring peace to two warring communities across the neighbouring states.

Skirmishes have erupted between the people of Mbakunu village in Shangev-ya Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State and the Lishiche in Bishiri North Ward of Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River State over disputed lands for some time now.

The members’ discussion centered on returning enduring peace to the two communities (which have lived with each other harmoniously for decades until recent times when these skirmishes began to occur) in particular and Cross River and Benue states in general.

They called on their

constituents to refrain from actions likely to lead to further breakdown of peace and order, and to embrace peace.

The members added that without peace there can be no development, stating that their mandates include bringing development to these communities.

Some of the resolutions reached include meeting with the National Boundary Commission to expedite action on delineation of the states boundaries and sensitization and advocacy campaign to promote sustainable peace, security and development in border communities.

Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo who is in his second term in House of Representatives, has always been proactive on issues bordering on the welfare of his constituents over the years. He is presently the Chairman House Committee on Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring.