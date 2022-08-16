From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A Cross River state-born entrepreneur, Nzan Ugbe, has launched a new social media app, facesofNaija, to promote tourism and social events.

The app, which attracted top personalities and members of the business community in the state, was unveiled on Tuesday in Calabar.

Unveiling the app, Nzan Ugbe who also serves as Chairman and Chief Executive, said the new media platform has a unique user experience.

Ugbe said the company intends to create a platform that is community-driven with verifiable news as well as equipped with a virtual tour ability.

He said: “FacesofNaija promises a unique user experience never before seen in the Nigerian social media landscape.

“The company intends to create a platform that is community driven, powered by verifiable news, a virtual tour ability and so much more.

“ It is built with the intent of connecting Nigerians to their community irrespective of their current locations.

“It is a bridge that closes the gap between Nigerians and their community by allowing them get first hand information from their community.

“The platform also features indigenous newspaper reviews and global breaking news to keep people abreast of current happenings in the nation and world at large. This was situated to counter the scourge of fake news and its implications”, he said.

According to him, the company will introduce a new media experience; the 3D virtual tour that would allows users visit tourist sites, hotels, schools, religious institutions and landmarks.

This unique feature, he stressed, will bring in a new experience not available on more popular platforms by allowing users have first-hand experience of different destinations, events and locations as if physically present.

He said from 360 degrees video of event and scenery to a tour placement of which you can move to any place within the tour with just a click.

Facesofnaija will also inculcates general populace features like games, a marketplace, jobs, groups, live streaming etc., and the app can be downloaded in Playstore or Appstore.