From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Calabar and it’s environs has been plunged into darkness as fire ravaged part of the multi-billion Naira transmission line of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Adiabo community in Calabar Municipality of Cross River.

The transmission line is a 330/132 KVA sub-station at Ikot Nyong in Adiabo, Calabar, and delivers power from Alaoji Power Station to Calabar and it’s environs.

Following the fire outbreak, residents of the state have been thrown into darkness for two days running, leading to disruption of economic activites even as officials of the PHEDC and TCN have yet to comment or formally react to the incident.

When our correspondent visited the site of the transmission line on Sunday, the fire was still smoldering and officials at the plant declined to comment on the incident.

Some residents of the state have, however, faulted the silence of PHEDC and TCN, saying it smacks of irresponsibility.

Ntufam John Abang, a dealer in frozen foods at 8- Miles in Calabar Municipality, said it is wrong for the officials responsible to keep power consumers in the dark for over 48 hours after the fire outbreak.

According to him, the PHEDC and TCN have been toying with our patience and we give them some days to either restore the light or face mass protest.

The Adiabo transmission line was one of the many power projects completed by President Goodluck Jonathan administration to expand the entire power sector in general and the transmission grid in particular.