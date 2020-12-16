From Okwe Obi

A political support group known as Grassroots Empowerment and Justice, GEJ Initiative, has appealed to Wednesday, appealed to Senator Senator Stephen Odey, who was newly sworn in to represent Cross River North Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

National Coordinator, John Friday Ebriku, in a statement on Wednesday, however passed a vote of confidence in Senator Odey, assuring the people of Cross River North that he would deliver on his mandate.

“Sen Odey is a man of the grassroots who is part and parcel of the people. He understands the plight of the people and what they need as development to transform their lives in a short time because he has his blueprint before the campaigns and elections.

“So he will hit the ground running now that he has been sworn-in as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This means a lot to the people of the grassroots and that has been his base and the needful will be done to take the people to an enviable height.

“We in Grassroots Empowerment and Justice, GEJ Initiative, are confident and optimistic that Sen Odey’s inauguration is a turning point in socio-economic development in the entire Cross River North Senatorial District because he is a game changer and pragmatic leader that is accessible by all at anytime and anywhere.

“We want the grassroots people to be rest assured that there will be a change in the narrative in the senatorial district. We want to unequivocally state that they will not regret giving their mandate to Sen Odey, a man who does not talk much but believes in action and selfless sacrifice to give quality representation to the people.

“We as a Civil Society Organisation fully give our support and cooperation to help him deliver the expected and desired democratic dividends and make everybody have a sense of belonging.

“We also urge Sen Odey to make and tackle demands of youths as priority and that of women. The suggestions including criticisms should be critically assessed and the needful be done to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people,” he stated.