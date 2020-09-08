The Cross River Government and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have entered into a partnership on road safety management to reduce road traffic accidents across the state.

They agreed to partner on Tuesday in Calabar, when the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Cross River, Prof. Ivara Esu.

Oyeyemi said he was in the state to access the preparedness of the operatives of the corps for the “ember months’’ patrol.

He explained that the tour was also to enable him access areas where the corps could improve upon and the needed logistic to be deployed.

The Corps Marshal said that the visit would also afford him the opportunity to access the challenges on the Calabar-Odukpani-Itu highway in order to determine personnel and other logistics to be provided.

“We just commenced the ember month patrol and Calabar is my first point of call to help us access the level of preparedness and where we can improve upon, especially the Calabar-Odukpani-Itu highway.

“We will also see the super-highway project which is being done by the state government so that we can offer possible assistance on the issue of signage along the road for safety,’’ he said.

He said that the corps had increased advocacy and enlightenment, including motor park rallies within the ember month because of increase in vehicular movement during the period.

“This is ember month and we have increased the level of our advocacy and enlightenment. We got it right last year (2019), this year (2020) will be an improvement over our strategy of 2019,’’ he added.

He called on the state government to set up a modern driving school in the three Senatorial Districts of the state to enhance drivers’ education.

Responding, the deputy governor assured the Corps Marshal of government support in all their activities across the state.

He pledged the state government readiness to provide road signs within Calabar metropolis to ease access and safety. (NAN)