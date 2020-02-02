The Cross River Ministry of Environment says it has commenced enforcement of the ban on roadside trading, illegal motor parks and other adverse environmental activities in the state.

Mr Mfon Bassey, the state’s commissioner for Environment stated this on Sunday while supervising the enforcement team in Calabar.

Bassey said the government would not relent on its commitment to rid the state of business operations in illegal and unauthorized locations.

He said the Ministry had in the last one month, carried out series of public enlightenment on the need to do business in an environmentally friendly manner.

According to him, the Ministry is poised to maintain and sustain the state’s ecosystem by ensuring a clean, serene and green environment.

He explained that the purpose of the enforcement was to enhance adherence and compliance to the state environmental laws.

The Commissioner condemned the activities of business owners around Watt market and other locations in Calabar metropolis, where traders display their wares on the roads rather than their shops.

He said the act was against global best practices as it impede free traffic flow and endanger lives.

Bassey said that the ministry had directed all roadside mechanics to desist from using streets, roadside and avenues in the metropolis as workshops.

“The Cross River Government is committed towards ensuring a safe, clean and green environment.

“We will stop at nothing in enforcing the ban on illegal trading in some locations within the metropolis.

“It is sad to note that some traders have left their shops inside the market to occupy the road side”, he said.

He reiterated government’s commitment to serve the best interest of the people while calling on the citizens to remain law abiding and peaceful.

Mr Asuquo Edet, a trader at Watt market Calabar, expressed appreciation to the government for the bold step at enforcing the ban.

Edet told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the ban would not only help to checkmate traffic congestion but improve sanitation within the markets and environs.

He said the enforcement was a step in the right direction as it would assist to avert impending accident.

“I am happy for what the government is doing, especially in the markets, people prefer selling by the roadside not considering the fact that an accident can occur,’’ he said. (NAN)