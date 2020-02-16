Following the visit of the Cross River State team led by the Commissioner for International Development, Dr Inyang Asibong, earlier in the year to attract funding to the state, the Mission Team from the African Development Bank (AfDB) has visited the state.

The team was received by the State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu, and the State Executive Council while on a needs assessment mission to the state.

Prof. Esu, while exchanging pleasantries with the team, thanked them for including the Cross River amongst the 4 States in the country to benefit from the human capital development intervention program and expressed satisfaction in their modus operandi for the State.

The MIDC Commissioner, Dr Asibong, thanked the team for their unbiased selection of the state to boost her industrialization drive. She explained that the loan was only accessible by states that have shown capacity, commitment and seriousness, and Cross River ticked all three boxes despite her lean resources.

The Team Lead, Mrs. Rosemond Offei-Awuku, the Chief Development Economist, showered encomiums on the giant strides of His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade, and expressed satisfaction at the level of industrialization in the State especially at the Ayade Industrial Park as they toured the state.

Having interacted with different stakeholders in the state, she promised regular interface with the MIDC Commissioner to fast track the loan within a year and ensure a trickledown effect across all the sectors involved in the developmental process.