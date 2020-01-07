The Cross River Ministry of Environment has warned Calabar residents against the destruction of green areas within the metropolis.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mfon Bassey, on Tuesday in Calabar.

Bassey said in the statement that the ministry had embarked on recovery, restoration and protection of green areas to enhance and sustain the beautification of Calabar city.

“The ministry had noticed with dismay, the conversion of green areas, walkways and drains within the metropolis into football fields, open markets, mechanic workshops, illegal motor parks and car stands.

“The Ministry’s open spaces are also used for social activities including wedding receptions and Church programmes among others; and this negates the concept of the green master plan of our environment.

“The ministry is hereby calling on all residents in the state to desist from destroying green areas within Calabar metropolis.

“The Ministry wishes to appeal to the general public to keep an eye on waste bins within their vicinity and report same to the Ministry for evacuation to ensure a clean and green Cross River State,’’ Bassey said. (NAN)