From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it will consider an appeal for the review of the disqualification of Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe from participating in the party’s primary for the Cross River North senatorial district by-election.

However, the opposition party said Jarigbe, who currently represents Ogoja /Yala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, and others who have filed suits against the party, would first of all withdraw all the cases in court.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told journalists at the end of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) that the opposition party is disposed to considering Jarigbe appeal for a review of his disqualification to enable him participate in the senatorial primary.

“The NWC looked through several issues particularly concerning primaries and congresses. The NWC considered issues concerning states where we have bye elections. Concerning Cross River state, the decision taken by the NWC concerning the Cross River North Senatorial District election and Honourable Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, is that all cases in court should be withdrawn.

“We considered his appeal and you know that the PDP is very procedural. After the withdrawal of suit, the party will do everything that is needful. Jarigbe is not the only member of our party in Cross River state that went to court. There are other cases but because we are being conciliatory, we have directed that those who have matters in court in Cross River should go and withdraw them,” Ologbondiyan stated.

Jarigbe, in a petition to the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, prayed the party leadership “redress and reverse the politically motivated injustice done to me after my clearance.”

“May I quickly add that the ground of my purported disqualification is not only absurd but also a gross violation of both the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of the primary election and a decision taken in bad faith against me,” the lawmaker stated.