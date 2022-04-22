The Nigerian Ports Authority Board chairman, Chief Akin Rickkets, has joined the senatorial race for Cross River central promising effective representation if elected to the National Assembly in 2023.

Speaking at stakeholders’ consultative forum held at Yakurr, Abi, Ikom and Boki while declaring his intention to contest for the senatorial seat, Ricketts promised to perform to their surprise as he has the capacity to represent the district in the National Assembly.

The former commissioner for information in the state, said: “I am not coming as a usual politician but from the private sector and that he has a record of delivering on his promises. I would help in reducing the level of poverty and joblessness which are rife in the senatorial district when he emerges as senator by engaging the youths in various training and building of functional skills acquisition centres across the zone.

“I assure stakeholders they will not regret sending him to the Senate. I understand the challenges people in the senatorial district face and he is ready to help address the challenges faced by people in the area when he gets to the Senate.

“I am here to ask for your support and prayers to represent all of us in the Senate in Abuja. I understand the challenges of the traditional institution as well as the youths who sometimes graduate and wait for over seven years without jobs.”

Reacting to Ricketts’ declaration, the Paramount Ruler of Yakurr and Obol Lopon of Ugep Obol Ofem Eteng Ubana, disclosed that no Ugep son has ever been a senator and that “as they have been farming for others, it’s time for others to farm for them”.

Also speaking, the Paramount Ruler of Abi LGA, HRM Ovai Edward Solomon, commended the former commissioner for his courage and interest in the people as well his empowerment to the traditional institution across the zone.

Endorsing Ricketts’ ambition, the chapter Chairman of APC in Boki, Kevin Njong, appealed to him to keep on with the various empowerment programmes he has been doing when he gets to the Senate.

